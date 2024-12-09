in DOD, News, Technology

Northrop Grumman to Modernize LITENING Secure Data Links for Marine Corps Aircraft

The U.S. Marine Corps has selected Northrop Grumman to modernize the F/A-18 aircraft’s LITENING targeting pods.

Under the collaboration, the advanced tactical data links will be deployed to enable faster communications for the combat plane, Northrop said Thursday. The technology employs the bandwidth-efficient common data link waveform to support rapid and secure data transmission.

Enabling Faster Decision-Making

LITENING features high-definition sensors to collect important information and allow quick decision-making, James Conroy, vice president of navigation, targeting and survivability at Northrop, explained. “The ATDL enhancement is like upgrading to better Wi-Fi by building on LITENING’s already proven data links, making live feeds immediately available on the ground – a critical capability in our modern environment,” he added.

Secure Data Transmission

ATDL uses a multi-band connection for transmitting video, still images and metadata to enhance mission precision. The secure data link, boosted by a new processor, software-defined radio, wideband antenna and advanced data recorder, will enable air and ground operators to view the same live video feed simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Northrop’s LITENING is an electro-optical/infrared targeting pod that detects and identifies targets at extended ranges. Currently used by U.S. and international customers, the LITENING pod supports various mission objectives and features a modular design to readily absorb future upgrades.

Written by Derrick Henry

