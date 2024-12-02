USfalcon Makes Changes to Leadership Team Amid Strategic Realignment

USfalcon recently announced the strategic realignment of its management team. The professional services company said Nov. 26 that the move is part of a broader effort to ensure growth, stronger collaborations and operational optimization.

Executive Moves

The strategic realignment includes the appointments of Stephanie Martin as president and chief administrative officer; Greg Black as chief financial officer; and Danielle Esposito as chief operating officer. Martin previously served as senior vice president of human resources while Black previously served as VP of finance and accounting.

The realignment also involves the appointment of Mark Cravens as senior vice president for strategic growth; David Jones as operations integration VP; Rick Coyne as subcontracts and procurement VP; and Adam Carrera as contracts VP.

Goal of the Restructuring

USfalcon CEO Peter von Jess said the moves will help his organization position itself for growth and success, adding, “This restructuring is designed to enable us to continue driving innovation, meet evolving customer needs, and create a more dynamic, flexible work environment. We are confident that these changes will enhance our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and deliver long-term value for all stakeholders.”