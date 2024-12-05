Turingon Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate Development of Proposal Automation Platform

Turingon has announced its entry into NVIDIA Inception, a program that supports startups building technologies that advance artificial intelligence and data science. The proposal automation and compliance platform provider said Tuesday that its membership in the initiative will enable the continued development of its flagship product, Proposal Pilot.

What is NVIDIA’s Inception Program?

NVIDIA launched Inception in 2016 as a startup accelerator for entrepreneurs who aim to push the boundaries of computing. As part of the program, startups gain access to resources and training to propel technology development efforts.

The program also connects members to the Santa Clara, California-headquartered company’s global network of customers and partners.

According to Arthur Runno, CEO of Turingon, joining Inception represents a major milestone in the development of Proposal Pilot.

“We are honored to join NVIDIA Inception and leverage their deep expertise in AI to further accelerate our mission of redefining proposal automation for government contractors,” he said. “This partnership represents an important step in our journey to deliver innovative solutions that save time, reduce errors, and empower our customers to win more contracts.”

Turingon Working on AI-Powered Proposal Platform

Turingon’s acceptance into Inception comes at a crucial time in its development of Proposal Pilot. The Reston, Virginia-based startup plans to launch a Minimum Viable Product in early 2025.

According to Turingon, Proposal Pilot is designed for users in the government contracting sector. The platform utilizes AI to optimize workflows and streamline compliance with requirements under the Federal Acquisition Regulations and the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations.