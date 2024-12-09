Trend Micro Cybersecurity Platform Achieves FedRAMP Compliance

Trend Micro , a global cybersecurity company, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, compliance for its latest cybersecurity platform.

The company said its Trend Vision One for Government has obtained a FedRAMP Authorization to Operate, boosting Trend Micro’s portfolio of zero trust offerings. The FedRAMP ATO allows federal agencies to utilize the platform to safeguard against cyber threats and take proactive steps to understand and manage cybersecurity risks.

What is Trend Vision One for Government?

Trend Vision One for Government is a cybersecurity platform designed to help agencies against threats by detecting attacks and providing security teams with enhanced visibility and faster responses. It features advanced endpoint security and artificial intelligence capabilities that allow agencies to protect their hybrid architectures, spanning multiple cloud and on-premises environments.

The platform utilizes integrated sensors, threat intelligence and an intuitive user interface to enhance visibility and threat detection capability and help organizations understand their zero trust architecture. Aside from greater visibility, the platform also features faster detection and response times. Agencies can detect indicators of compromise, or IOCs, and update their environments to defend against threats. Furthermore, the platform can continuously hunt and monitor threats allowing security teams to determine which ones to prioritize.

What is FedRAMP?

FedRAMP is a government-wide initiative that enables agencies to safely utilize advanced cloud technologies to enhance operational agility, cost efficiency and innovation.