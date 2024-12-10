Trellix Cybersecurity Platform Earns DOD IL5 Certification

Trellix , a global cybersecurity company offering AI-powered platforms, has revealed its Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response , or EDR, earned Impact Level 5 High Provisional Authorization from the Department of Defense.

The company said Monday the IL5 certification means the Trellix EDR has met the security requirements of the DOD’s complex cloud environment. It signifies that the EDR is capable of handling highly sensitive information such as Controlled Unclassified Information, Mission Critical Information and National Security Systems.

What Is Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response?

Trellix EDR is a cybersecurity platform that operates on Amazon Web Services GovCloud. It enhances cybersecurity capabilities by utilizing Trellix Wise, Trellix’s artificial intelligence-powered foundation, which enables organizations to swiftly detect and respond to threats.

Trellix observed a surge in cyberattacks against government agencies from the second to the third quarter of this year. This suggests a shift in advanced persistent threat tactics. The EDR technology can be utilized to counter these potential attacks. It continuously looks for these threats and observes their behavior to understand how to deal with the attack.

Ken Kartsen, senior vice president and general manager of public sector at Trellix, remarked, “With Trellix EDR, the DOD has access to comprehensive and adaptive security to discover malicious activity that has evaded protection systems, from ransomware to sophisticated attackers looking to exfiltrate data or conduct espionage.”

Trellix recently achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High authorization for its Trellix GovCloud Security Platform.