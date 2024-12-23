Tech Leaders on Advancing Rapid Decision-Making, Strengthening Cyber Resilience

Corey Hulen, chief technology officer at Mattermost, highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence-driven tools and automation in accelerating response times to critical incidents during a panel discussion organized by The National CIO Review and moderated by Mattermost Chief Marketing Officer Leigh Dow, the publication reported Tuesday.

“Time to respond is everything. Getting structured data from tools and unstructured insights from people into one place is key for making rapid decisions,” Hulen said.

The panelists discussed the need for leaders to establish a culture of transparency to facilitate collaboration and break down silos.

“Breaking silos requires not just the adoption of tools but also a mindset shift within organizations,” Hulen stated.

The Mattermost executive stressed the importance of sustaining operations under adverse conditions and explained that resilience is about “ensuring continuity when things go wrong.”

Dow cited how a strong mission-centric culture could help promote collaboration and break down silos.

“When teams understand the broader purpose, they are more likely to work together effectively,” the CMO added.

Strengthening Cyber Resilience

Lonnie Garris, director of information security for Riomar Group, also participated in the discussion. He highlighted the significance of resiliency in critical infrastructure and noted that companies in this sector should have an incident response plan and a team in place.

The retired U.S. Air Force colonel called on executives to incorporate cybersecurity metrics into quarterly reviews to provide all stakeholders visibility into an organization’s cyber posture.

“Too often, cybersecurity is seen as ‘other,’” Garris said. “Making it part of the company’s core operations is essential for long-term success.”