Taylor Tekla Secures $194M Navy Contract for MSTeD Support

Taylor Tekla Test Partner Organization has booked a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $194 million to perform project management, engineering and technical services supporting the Naval Test Wing Atlantic Mission Systems Test and Evaluation Department, or MSTeD.

The Department of Defense said Monday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers services needed for development, test and evaluation efforts in test planning, test conduct, data analysis, test reporting, technical documentation, test project management and systems engineering for the MSTeD.

Mission Systems Test and Evaluation Department

The MSTeD intends to work with organizations to collect and evaluate flight test data to help Navy and Marine Corps warfighters by providing timely, data-driven insights. These data will come from installed avionics, communications, navigation systems, sensors, electronic warfare systems, cyber threats and crew systems.

Taylor Tekla will perform 90 percent of the work in Patuxent River, Maryland, while the remaining work will be done in Point Mugu, California. The project is set to be completed in January 2030.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River is the contracting activity. It will provide the funds once individual orders are issued.