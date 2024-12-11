Sue Gordon, Mike Studeman Join DTEX Advisory Board

DTEX Systems , a company offering insider risk management, has named Sue Gordon and Mike Studeman to its newly established advisory board .

The company said Tuesday the industry veterans will leverage their extensive experience in cybersecurity and intelligence in driving DTEX’s strategy with a focus on growth, impact and enterprise security transformation.

Sue Gordon

Gordon, president of GordonVentures and two-time Wash100 Award winner, has been involved with the federal sector for over 30 years. She currently serves as independent director of SecurityScorecard, director of CACI International and a member of the board of trustees at MITRE . She also holds advisory roles for various organizations, including the National Security Institute.

Gordon, a former contributor at CNBC, spent 29 years with the CIA serving in various executive roles. She was also the principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019.

“Delighted to be an inaugural member of the DTEX Systems Advisory Board, my goal will be to support the push towards a stronger government and critical infrastructure through a proactive approach to insider risk management,” said Gordon.

Mike Studeman

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mike Studeman, the former commander of the Office of Naval Intelligence, is a national security fellow at MITRE and an advisory board member of the National Bureau of Asian Research. He served in various leadership roles for the armed forces and other federal agencies including the National Maritime Intelligence Integration Office, Indo-Pacific Command, Southern Command, Cyber Command and Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

“DTEX’s multi-disciplinary approach to activity monitoring, behavior analysis and data loss prevention is proving increasingly vital to the welfare and competitiveness of beneficiary organizations,” stated Studeman.