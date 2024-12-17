Stellar Solutions Names Don Rynkowski as Intelligence Sector VP

Los Altos, California-based Stellar Solutions has appointed Don Rynkowski, a U.S. Air Force veteran and space leader, as vice president of intelligence sector.

The aerospace engineering services company said Rynkowski brings over 25 years of space operations, systems engineering and program management experience to the role.

Stellar Solutions CEO Janet Grondin welcomed the addition of Rynkowski to the leadership team.

“His deep understanding of our national security space customers, combined with his demonstrated mission success on fast-paced, game-changing programs, is key to delivering solutions in today’s complex threat environment. Don’s passion for innovation and collaboration complements the amazing leaders we already have on the team,” Grondin stated.

Don Rynkowski’s Career Background

The newly appointed intelligence sector lead most recently served as program director at Science Applications International Corp., where he oversaw a $500 million program portfolio. During his tenure at SAIC, he also helped manage space operations and staff that support defense and intelligence community clients.

Rynkowski is a certified Project Management Professional who held leadership roles at defense contractor TASC.

His career in the U.S. Air Force included time as a combat crew commander evaluator for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.