State Department Approves $125M UK FMS Deal for High Gain Measurement System

The State Department has approved the potential sale of the High Gain Measurement System worth an estimated $125 million to the government of the United Kingdom.

Potential High Gain Measurement System Deal

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the proposed foreign military sale, which will have Reston, Virginia-based information technology company Leidos as the principal contractor, covers the purchase of HGMS with off-aspect mid frequency line arrays, or MFLAs, and components such as acoustic sensors, cables, test hardware and software, spare and repair parts, containers and anchoring equipment.

The potential deal also includes integration and test support, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and equipment, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services and other related elements of logistics and program support.

By supporting the United Kingdom, a NATO ally, the United States expects the proposed deal to boost its foreign policy and national security objectives.

The DSCA has notified Congress of the FMS request.