State Department Clears $130M FMS of UAVs, ASVs to Greece

The State Department has approved a foreign military sale request from Greece for uncrewed aircraft systems and armored security vehicles worth $130 million.

Aerosonde Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Request

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Textron Systems will serve as the principal contractor of the potential deal, which covers the purchase of Aerosonde UAS featuring Lycoming heavy-fuel engines and global positioning system with selective availability anti-spoofing module and TASE400 Electro Optical/Medium Wave Infrared/Long-Range Spotter-High Definition payloads.

Greece also requested avionics, video and telemetry datalink subsystems, secondary payload bays, ground control stations, ground data terminals, launch and recovery trailers, ground support equipment and “fly as you drive” M1117 ASV interface kits and integration and initial spares package and replenishment. Furthermore, the possible transaction covers new equipment training, program management and contractor logistics support, field service representative support, technical data and publications, quality assurance services, U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services.

The DSCA notified Congress of this possible sale on Dec. 20.

The initial $100 million FMS deal includes the procurement of M1117 wheeled Armored Security Vehicles, MK19 Modification 4 Up-Gunned Weapon Systems, concurrent spare parts packages and spare barrels. Also covered by the original agreement are spare parts for U.S. government and contractor vehicles, special tools and test equipment and basic issue items for the vehicles, as well as Simplified Nonstandard Acquisition Program spare parts.

Furthermore, the FMS case covers U.S. government case management and technical assistance, facility-required equipment, new equipment training, field service representative support, joint visual inspection with assistance from the Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, packaging, crating and handling and transportation.