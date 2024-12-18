Why Spectrum Sharing is Critical for the Future of Connectivity

The increasing demand for wireless communication has brought the limited availability of the electromagnetic spectrum into sharp focus. From 5G and autonomous technologies to military applications and satellite communications, the competition for spectrum between public and private sector entities has reached an all-time high. As a result, spectrum sharing is emerging as an innovative solution to balance this growing demand while maintaining efficiency and security.

What Is Spectrum Sharing?

Spectrum sharing allows multiple users or entities to access the same frequency bands, either simultaneously or at different times, to maximize the utilization of this very limited and finite resource. Traditional spectrum allocation followed an ownership model, where specific frequencies were auctioned to operators or entities for exclusive use. However, this approach has increasingly become unsustainable in meeting modern connectivity demands.

One of the most promising innovations in this area is dynamic spectrum sharing, or DSS. DSS uses advanced technologies to allocate spectrum dynamically based on location, frequency and time. For example, a specific frequency band might be assigned to a telecom operator for a microsecond, then to a military radar system for the next and back to the telecom operator again — all without interference.

According to Carolyn Kahn, chief spectrum economist at MITRE Corporation, DSS technology allows for granular spectrum sharing to enable coexistence between operators. Enabled by real-time data analysis and artificial intelligence, DSS can make sharing both seamless and effective.

Examples of Spectrum Sharing Models in Action

Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)

The CBRS band is one of the most advanced examples of spectrum sharing in the U.S. By employing a three-tiered system, the federal government, commercial operators and general users can access portions of the 3.55-3.7 GHz band based on priority levels.

Military and Commercial Collaboration

An increasing trend is the collaboration between the Department of Defense and commercial or societal stakeholders. For example, military spectrum usage overlaps with 5G development to ensure national security while fulfilling commercial network demands.

Why Is Spectrum Sharing Important?

Limited Resources Must Be Maximized

The electromagnetic spectrum is finite. While its bandwidth can be divided into smaller pieces, the total amount of usable spectrum remains constant. With technology advancing rapidly and new 5G and 6G applications requiring substantial bandwidth, efficient spectrum usage is vital.

Meeting Growing Demand from Multiple Industries

The need for wireless connectivity isn’t limited to telecom operators. Industries ranging from energy utilities to smart cities rely on spectrum to drive innovation. Stakeholders like satellite operators, Wi-Fi providers and military agencies are also demanding access. Without spectrum sharing, conflicts over allocations will only grow more pronounced.

National Security

Shared spectrum is pivotal for maintaining military readiness. Services such as radar systems, signals intelligence and critical real-time communications rely heavily on large swaths of spectrum for uninterrupted operation. However, clearing military-owned bands for exclusive commercial use could jeopardize national security systems and prove cost prohibitive.

Economic Growth and Innovation

Efficient spectrum utilization boosts economic growth by enabling cutting-edge technologies, from autonomous vehicles to cloud computing. Innovations like DSS ensure that advancements in commercial connectivity do not come at the cost of critical public services or national defense.

Global Leadership

For nations like the U.S., leading the development of spectrum-sharing technologies provides not only an economic edge but also geopolitical advantages. It ensures that enterprises and defense systems remain competitive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Recent Developments in Spectrum Sharing

New Rules from FCC

In November, the FCC issued new rules for satellite spectrum sharing in an effort to “promote market entry, regulatory certainty, and spectrum efficiency,” according to the agency.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “Today’s update to our satellite spectrum sharing rules allows first movers to enjoy the advantage they’ve earned by daring to think big and take on risk, while also opening our skies to more competition.”

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Initiatives

The MITRE Corporation, in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, is championing DSS initiatives. Their focus includes creating test zones like the Hat Creek Radio Observatory in California, where data-driven experiments aim to refine spectrum-sharing models.

MITRE recently received funding from the National Science Foundation to lead dynamic spectrum sharing research and development efforts.

Evolving CBRS Regulations

The Citizens Broadband Radio Service, or CBRS, has been an iterative success in demonstrating coexistence between military and commercial users. Recent adjustments to its technical regulations, dubbed “CBRS 2.0,” simplify access and improve flexibility for new stakeholders.

Pushback from Telecom Operators

Despite the benefits, traditional mobile operators have expressed resistance to spectrum-sharing models. Advocacy groups have argued for the allocation of military-managed bands exclusively to commercial use via auctions. However, the DOD and other stakeholders have countered, stating that such an approach is neither economically viable nor sustainable for addressing long-term connectivity challenges.

AI and Spectrum Management

Artificial intelligence is playing a key role in improving spectrum-sharing technologies. From identifying usage patterns to real-time allocation adjustments, AI enables seamless coordination among diverse users.

Seizing the Future of Connectivity

The importance of spectrum sharing cannot be overstated. It presents a win-win scenario, offering economic, societal and national security benefits through coordinated collaboration and cutting-edge technology. Tools like dynamic spectrum sharing and cooperative models such as CBRS are uncovering new possibilities every day.