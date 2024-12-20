SOSi Books State Department Contract to Support Afghan Relocation Program in Qatar

The Department of State has awarded SOSi a contract to provide operations and maintenance services in support of the Coordinator of Afghan Relocation Efforts in Doha, Qatar. The contract covers preventive maintenance, repairs, refurbishment, improvement, fuel management and day-to-day operations of CARE utilities, buildings and equipment, SOSi said Thursday.

SOSi to Support US Operations in Middle East

The Reston, Virginia-headquartered government contractor will oversee over 2 million square feet of facilities across approximately 518 acres. CARE operates at various locations in the Middle East, the largest being in Doha. The program provides transportation and housing at multiple sites to identify and relocate U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and select Afghan refugees and their families from Afghanistan. The sites also process applications for special immigrant visas.

“This is a complex program aiding Afghan allies who risked their lives to help the U.S.,” stated Frank Helmick, senior vice president for mission operations at SOSi. “Drawing on SOSi’s extensive experience supporting large logistics, operations, maintenance, and stabilization activities in the Middle East and Southwest Asia, we will bring hands-on expertise and proven capabilities to the CARE mission.”

In 2022, SOSi secured a contract with the U.S. Central Command to maintain and secure military facilities at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and the Al Udeid Airbase in Qatar.