Marine Corps Taps Sikorsky to Test Flight Autonomy System

Photo: Uncrewed aircraft with external load at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in 2022. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company.

Lockheed Martin ’s Sikorsky subsidiary, in collaboration with the U.S. Marine Corps, will showcase the advanced capabilities of its MATRIX flight autonomy system through a series of demonstrations in 2025.

Using an optionally piloted Black Hawk helicopter, the team will test how the system can support the Aerial Logistics Connector program by resupplying and sustaining Marines in contested battlespaces, Lockheed said Wednesday.

Rich Benton , vice president and general manager at Sikorsky, said, “With the Marine Corps, we will explore how an autonomy-based fleet of uncrewed aerial systems, rotary and fixed wing aircraft can sustain the expeditionary force with precision resupply during distributed, high-tempo operations.”

Initially developed to improve crewed helicopter safety, MATRIX has advanced with Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency funding and now features assisted flight handling for two pilot missions, a virtual co-pilot for single pilots and full pilotless autonomy.