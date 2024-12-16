Siemens Business to Develop Naval Energy Storage System Under DIU Contract

Siemens ’ energy business has secured a contract from the Defense Innovation Unit to prototype and integrate a large energy storage system on a U.S. Navy platform.

Under the Long Operation Combatant Naval Energy Storage System project, Siemens Energy will develop a scalable, militarized technology that will improve engine efficiency, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, increase operational endurance and lower shipboard equipment lifecycle costs, DIU said Friday.

The contractor will use its BlueVault Energy Storage System technology to build the system and will collaborate with a commercial vendor to ruggedize battery cabinets and power management controls to meet shipboard specifications.

DIU awarded the contract through a competitive commercial solutions evaluation process, in partnership with the Program Executive Office Ships.

PEO Ships, the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations and Naval Surface Warfare Centers support the LOC-NESS effort.