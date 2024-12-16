SDA Soliciting Integration Services for PWSA Tranche 3 Program

The Space Development Agency has issued a solicitation to provide systems engineering and integration support for the Tranche 3 program of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The effort seeks to procure modern space vehicles and associated ground segment elements to integrate them into the PWSA and expand its capabilities, the SDA said Friday, adding that the PWSA’s continuing evolution will advance the mission of providing the joint warfighter with space-based technologies.

Improving PWSA Operation

The government specifically requires offerings that would deliver T3 tracking, transport and custody layer, which would be combined with the PWSA ground and user segments, enabling the system to enhance its operation. Notably, the T3 custody layer would prepare the PWSA to accommodate the future ability of continuous custody of target tracks.

Upgrading Tranche 2’s Existing Capabilities

SDA envisions the T3 program to upgrade Tranche 2’s current capabilities, such as coverage, sensitivity, and accuracy of missile warning, tracking and defense capabilities. The program is also expected to increase the architecture’s position, navigation and timing technology’s resilience and accuracy, including its distribution to users. In addition, the program will increase the coverage, resilience and capacity of the T2’s tactical data links.

Interested parties are invited to submit proposals by Jan. 31, 2025.