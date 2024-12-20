Scientific Systems Inaugurates New Headquarters

Scientific Systems , a company offering AI-powered autonomy for national security applications, has inaugurated its new corporate headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The company said Thursday the grand opening of the 28,000-square-foot facility was held on Dec. 13. The new headquarters, which replaces the one in Woburn, Massachusetts, marks the company’s commitment to future expansion and growth.

Scientific Systems employees, business partners, friends and special guest Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company has seen substantial growth, particularly in the defense sector where it has secured multiple contracts from the armed forces. Its workforce has also doubled in the last three years.

Raman Mehra , CEO and founder of Scientific Systems, said, “We have made incredible technological breakthroughs that have saved lives on the battlefield and equipped the warfighter with the world’s most effective AI-powered autonomy. Our company, which began with humble roots, and was founded by an immigrant who experienced first-hand the disruptions and instability of war, now provides critical technology that ensures the safety and security of our great nation and its people.”