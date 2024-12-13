SAIC, UMass Lowell Partner to Create Cyber Center

SAIC and University of Massachusetts Lowell have partnered to establish a cyber center aimed at enhancing defense industrial base resilience and expanding the pool of cybersecurity professionals in the region.

SAIC-UMass Lowell Partnership

The company said Wednesday it will invest an initial $1.3 million in creating the UMass Lowell Cyber Center at the Lowell Innovation Network Corridor, the transformative public-private partnership launched earlier this year.

The funds will enable local and regional businesses and nonprofit groups to access cyber research and services, which can be used to train the next generation of STEM professionals. The training will be offered with the help of the Middlesex Community College and local high schools through training programs, paid internships and job fairs. The investment is also expected to generate an estimated 30 jobs.

UMass Lowell offers courses under its Cybersecurity Studies Program, honored by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Research.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey , remarked, “Our administration has expanded our state’s workforce training programs, invested in four cybersecurity ranges in partnership with our institutions of higher education and signed the FutureTech Act into law — because we know how important it is to be a leader in this space.”