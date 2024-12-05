Safran Defense & Space Inc. Sets US Growth Strategy in Motion

Safran Defense & Space Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of French aerospace and defense company Safran, has launched a strategic initiative to boost its support for America’s defense and space sectors.

Joe Bogosian, president and CEO of Safran DSI, said in a press release Tuesday, “By leveraging Safran’s globally proven expertise and investing in U.S. engineering and product development, Safran DSI can offer tailored solutions today for fast evolving challenges across air, land, sea and space domains.”

Safran DSI’s support includes significant investments in U.S. manufacturing in various states for diverse technology capabilities. Prominent in its initiative are solutions to next-generation challenges like satellite propulsion and communication, geospatial artificial intelligence and GPS-denied navigation.

The newly established subsidiary commits to safeguarding national sovereignty, protecting armed forces and space operations preparedness. Safran DSI is expanding its digital design, model-based systems engineering and modular open systems approach or MOSA. Furthermore, the growth of its advanced manufacturing capabilities is evident in various facilities.

Safran DSI’s new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, is opening soon. The company selected the place for its strategic location. Bogosian said, “This proximity allows for easier collaboration and engagement with policymakers and clients.”