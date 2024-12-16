Rubrik Security Cloud Offering for Federal Customers Receives FedRAMP Authorization

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has conferred moderate impact level authorization upon Rubrik Security Cloud – Government, a platform that works to bolster the cyber resilience of federal customers.

Rubrik Security Cloud – Government

The platform provides a number of capabilities, including data anomaly monitoring, threat containment and application and file restoration via air-gapped, immutable and access-controlled backups, software company Rubrik said Thursday. Built on zero trust architecture, the offering not only aims to meet FedRAMP security requirements but also those of the Criminal Justice Information Services, Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and StateRAMP.

FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

FedRAMP is a government program that offers a standardized way of assessing and continuously monitoring the security of cloud products and services, thereby accelerating the adoption of cloud capabilities by government agencies. Moderate impact level authorization is given to cloud capabilities that may be used by agencies for whom capability loss or compromise would adversely impact operations.

Rubrik’s FedRAMP authorization was sponsored by the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Strengthening Cyber Resilience

Commenting on the milestone, Rubrik Chief Product Officer Anneka Gupta said, “Rubrik is committed to partnering with our agency customers to strengthen their cyber resilience and overall cyber posture. With our FedRAMP authorization, we can now extend our offering and support to this important market.”