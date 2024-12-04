Rivada Forms Subsidiary to Meet Government, Defense Customer Needs

Rivada Networks has established Rivada Secure Services to serve as the proxy organization that will meet the unique mission requirements of U.S. government and defense customers.

The new subsidiary will operate from Washington, D.C., for closer coordination with clients and reseller network, Rivada said Wednesday, adding that Michael Abad-Santos, an executive with extensive government and defense space systems experience, will oversee the organization.

Secure and Resilient Communications

“The formation of Rivada Secure Services demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest level of secure, resilient communications to our government customers,” according to Rivada Space Networks CEO Declan Ganley. He added that the subsidiary will ensure that U.S. defense and civilian agencies will be fully supported with robust security protocols.

Rivada Outernet Satellite Constellation

Rivada Secure Services was launched after the company secured a U.S. Navy contract to support critical government communications requirements using its Outernet satellite constellation. Consisting of 600 low Earth orbit satellites, Outernet combines the speed of fiber with satellite capability to deliver global low-latency connectivity. The network’s gateway-less architecture guarantees that communication links and data exchanges are secure by design.

Through the Rivada Outernet’s resilient and secure space-based architecture, the Department of Defense can link its international assets without third-party network participation in the communication chain.