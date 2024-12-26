ManTech Appoints Rick Vien as Proposal Operations VP

Rick Vien, most recently a capture executive at ManTech, was appointed as vice president of proposals operations at the defense technology provider, he announced in a LinkedIn post.

The executive joined the Herndon, Virginia-based company in August after more than 15 years at BAE Systems, where he last worked as strategic capture director, according to Vien’s LinkedIn profile.

His other roles at BAE were proposal director and engineering manager.

The experience that Vien brings to his new position also includes his more than 11 years in Motorola, where he last served as service manager/engineer of the Charleston, South Carolina-based mobile communications company.

Before joining the private sector, Vien had over six years of service as a U.S. Navy reactor operator.