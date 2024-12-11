Rick Hanson Named Forcepoint’s President of Go-to-Market

Rick Hanson, who has over three decades of leadership experience, has assumed the newly created role of president of go-to-market at Forcepoint.

The company said Tuesday Hanson will be responsible for unifying the sales and customer success teams to scale global go-to-market operations. He will also lead strategy development efforts to ensure customer requirements are met.

Career Highlights

The new Forcepoint go-to-market president previously worked as president at Delinea and chief revenue officer at Brightcove, and held executive positions at CA Technologies, Hewlett-Packard, Symantec and RSA.

Hanson, a two-decade Certified Information Systems Security Professional, was with the U.S. Air Force earlier in his career. He also worked as an IT director for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection before joining the industry.

Forcepoint CEO Ryan Windham on Hanson’s Appointment

“Bringing together Sales and Customer Success under Rick’s leadership will help us deliver even greater value, ensuring that every customer not only meets their security objectives but also gain a strategic edge in their digital and AI transformations,” said Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint. “Rick’s extensive expertise and mission-driven focus make him the perfect fit to ensure every customer realizes success not just as a milestone, but as a continuous journey.”

Hanson will report directly to Windham in his new post.