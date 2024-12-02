Red Cat Names Geoffrey Hitchcock as Chief Revenue Officer

Drone technology company Red Cat Holdings has promoted Geoffrey Hitchcock as its chief revenue officer from his former position as general manager of the company’s Teal Drones subsidiary. In his new role, Hitchcock will handle all of Red Cat Holdings’ revenue-generating activities focusing on strategic partnerships, market expansion and leadership in unmanned systems development, the company said Wednesday.

Hitchcock’s previous responsibility centered on global sales development for Teal Drones’ hardware and software solutions. He led Red Cat’s initiatives to provide unmanned systems for the Department of Defense and NATO allies, including a contract from the U.S. Army’s short-range reconnaissance program of record.

Decades of Industry Experience

Hitchcock’s Red Cat tenure started in 2021 when he joined the company as its senior vice president for global solutions, a position that he held for more than two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before Red Cat, he worked for over 16 years as international business development director of AeroVironment after joining it in 2004, his profile also showed.

Jeff Thompson, Red Cat Holdings CEO, expects Hitchcock’s strategic vision, knowledge of customer needs and leadership to further contribute to the company’s performance in the global defense technology market. “As chief revenue officer, Geoff will lead our efforts to accelerate growth and scale our revenue strategies, ensuring Red Cat continues to thrive in the rapidly evolving drone technology landscape,” he said.