Raytheon, Ursa Major Complete Missile Flight Test

Raytheon , an RTX business, and rocket propulsion company Ursa Major completed a missile flight test for the U.S. Army.

Raytheon-Ursa Major Collaboration

RTX said Tuesday the two companies collaborated to test the advanced long-range solid rocket motor. The companies are leveraging their deep understanding of digital engineering in fast-tracking the design and development of this crucial military capability.

With the completion of the flight test, the collaboration is one step closer to developing smart munitions capable of striking targets at extended ranges more accurately than existing systems. The two companies will now focus on further developing the manufacturing processes. The next flight tests are scheduled in 2025 while the qualification is set for 2026.

The partnership between RTX Ventures and Ursa Major began in 2023 with the goal of developing new rocket motor technologies and cost-effective precision-guided smart munitions to strengthen the Army’s national security capabilities.

“The Ursa Major team has utilized additive manufacturing to complete motor development, manufacturing, and testing in unprecedented timelines, resulting in nearly 300 static test fires this year,” said Ursa Major CEO Dan Jablonsky , a two-time Wash100 Award winner. “The innovative manufacturing techniques we employ are yielding agile solid rocket motor solutions with the design flexibility needed to expand the capabilities of the U.S. military.”