Raytheon Launches New Business Segment for Capturing Sustainment Defense Contracts

Raytheon has launched a team dedicated to providing sustainment services to defense programs. The new Aftermarket Sustainment and Services group will capture business opportunities within the aftermarket segment, RTX said Thursday.

Raytheon Giving More Attention to Sustainment

In an RTX press release, Joe DeAntona, vice president of requirements and capabilities for land and air defense systems at Raytheon, pointed out that sustainment is often an afterthought among customers. He also noted that customers do not allot the same funding to sustainment compared to acquisition.

However, the executive explained that sustainment is critical, especially in times of conflict.

“It is the biggest discriminator on the battlefield,” DeAntona commented. “The force that sustains on the battlefield will win.”

Tony Walters, director of sales and business development for land and air defense systems at the Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company, gave the company’s work on the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, which is being used by Ukrainian forces against Russian troops. According to him, a Raytheon team has previously provided tele-maintenance support to Ukraine’s NASAMS system.

The air defense platform is equipped with technologies developed by Raytheon and Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

Raytheon’s Sustainment Market Prediction

Although sustainment contracts are often worth less than procurement for new technology, RTX expects the new Aftermarket Sustainment and Services segment to deliver steady revenue.

Kevin McCarthy, associate director of sales and business development for land and air defense systems at Raytheon, shared that the team’s goal is to provide additional value to customers.

He stated that sustainment has the potential to increase customer satisfaction and even boost the defense contractor’s chances of winning future projects.