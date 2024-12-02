Raytheon to Produce Advanced EW Systems Under $591M Navy Contract

Raytheon , an RTX business, secured a $590.8 million fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Navy for the low-rate initial production of 13 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band ship sets for the service branch and the Royal Australian Air Force.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday that production will continue through January 2028, with Raytheon also supplying associated spares, support equipment and non-recurring engineering services.

Of the 13 NGJ MB ship sets, nine will support the Navy’s EA-18 Growler aircraft, while four will be delivered to the RAAF.

The contract will obligate $404.8 million from the Navy’s fiscal 2024 and 2025 aircraft procurement funds and $186 million from RAAF cooperative funding at the time of award.

Raytheon will perform 48 percent of the work in Mississippi, 43 percent in Texas and the remaining 9 percent across California, Massachusetts and Indiana.