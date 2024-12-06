Raytheon Completes Electronic Warfare System Review

Raytheon , an RTX business, has conducted a test for the prototype of its new electronic warfare system for the U.S. Navy’s Super Hornet aircraft.

The company said Tuesday it has completed the Delta Design Review for its Advanced Electronic Warfare, or ADVEW, prototype for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet. The test, executed ahead of schedule, is intended to evaluate the weapons replaceable assemblies, or WRAs. Results showed the system is capable of providing electronic attack and support measures capabilities.

What is the Advanced Electronic Warfare?

The ADVEW is an advanced electronic warfare system being developed by Raytheon under the $80 million contract it secured in December of last year. The new system is designed to replace current EW components on the Navy’s primary Strike Fighter aircraft. The new system currently being developed by Raytheon will integrate 6th-generation capabilities into the Super Hornet. This is meant to enhance the aircraft’s survivability and long-term sustainability.

Raytheon utilized digital and model-based systems engineering tools in developing ADVEW, enabling requirements traceability, system integration and rapid aircraft integration. The company also leveraged common material base and manufacturing processes resulting in more efficient production, minimized expenses and supply chain issues and faster delivery.

With the completion of the Delta Design Review, Raytheon will move on to the next phase of the project, which includes validating Open Mission Systems compliance through government laboratory testing.