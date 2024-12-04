Raytheon Awarded Potential $904M Navy Contract for Weapon System Services

Raytheon has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $34 million by the U.S. Navy to provide support services for a major weapon system .

Raytheon Contract Details

The Department of Defense said Monday the cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost only contract covers services for the design agent and engineering support efforts to the Cooperative Engagement Capabilities. Raytheon will support the design, development, integration, test and maintenance of system capabilities.

The contract includes purchases for the Navy and foreign military sales to the governments of Japan, Australia, Canada and Germany. The total contract value may reach $903.9 million if all options are exercised.

The project will be mainly conducted in St. Petersburg, Florida, while the rest of the work will be performed in Largo, Florida, and Maynard, Massachusetts. It is expected to be completed by November 2025 but if all options are exercised, the project will run until November 2029.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C. serves as the contracting activity. It will initially allocate $19.3 million from the Navy’s fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds for the project. Around $11.7 million will also be obligated from Japan, Australia, Canada and Germany FMS funds.

The Marine Corps will provide a total of $1.7 million from its fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds. The remaining funds will come from the Navy’s fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds. An estimated $2.9 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.