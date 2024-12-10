QinetiQ US Expands to Huntsville to Deliver Mission-Led Innovation

QinetiQ US, a defense and national security company, has announced expanding into Huntsville, Alabama, to fulfill its commitment of delivering mission-led innovation to clients in the aerospace and defense sectors.

In a company press release Monday, Shawn Purvis, president and CEO of QinetiQ US and a Wash100 awardee, said, “Our expansion into Huntsville marks a significant milestone in QinetiQ’s growth strategy.”

QinetiQ supports warfighters with solutions across multi-domain autonomous systems, ISR, mission operations, and data and digital solutions.

Moreover, the expansion aims to enhance QinetiQ’s ability to support critical programs like the U.S. Army Aerial Target Systems 3 contract. This recent award supports the U.S. Army’s Threat Systems Management Office at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal.

Joe Boeckx, chief growth officer at QinetiQ US, added, “Our growing presence in Huntsville enables us to better serve the full spectrum of our customers’ needs. The Huntsville-based ATS-3 contract award allows us to provide the U.S. Army with proven aerial target systems and comprehensive lifecycle services, including field operations, launcher teams and engineering support. We are also bringing our program management and professional services capabilities to support the Missile Defense Agency.”

With the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce as a partner, QinetiQ US will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Huntsville office on Dec. 10.