HHS Program Support Center Issues RFI for Subject Matter Expertise Requirement

The Department of Health and Human Services Program Support Center has started seeking information for the procurement of subject matter expertise directly supporting the director of the PSC.

According to the request for information posted on SAM.gov Friday, the PSC intends to provide the director with support regarding activities related to enhancing mission performance, business execution, operations management, stakeholder engagement, customer satisfaction and information technology modernization.

The potential contractor is expected to provide the personnel, materials, services and facilities necessary for the project. Interested vendors may submit their responses by Jan. 17, 2025.

The award for the potential acquisition is expected to be issued by the 3rd quarter of fiscal year 2025. The award is expected to have a period of performance of 3 years.

What Is the Program Support Center?

The PSC was launched in 1995 as a centralized support organization for the HHS and other government agencies. It provides administrative and operational services, including financial management, logistics, real estate, occupational health, physical security and personnel suitability. The center operates under the Financial Management, Federal Occupational Health and Real Estate and Logistics portfolios.