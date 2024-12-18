State Department Approves Norway’s $130M Artillery Guidance FMS

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential $130 million foreign military sale of 8,001 Northrop Grumman -built M1156A1 Precision Guidance Kits to Norway.

The FMS package includes PGK cutaway models, fuze wrenches, portable fuze setters, GPS equipment, integration kits, testing hardware, training aids, technical data, travel, spare parts and logistics support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

The M1156 PGK is a GPS-enabled fuzing kit that adjusts projectile trajectories to improve accuracy, reduce delivery errors and decrease the number of munitions needed for fire missions.

Norway intends to use the kits to enhance its artillery and mid-range fire capabilities to counter current and future threats while improving interoperability with U.S. and allied forces.

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems will serve as the primary contractor. The DSCA confirmed that the deal does not require additional personnel in Norway.