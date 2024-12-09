Peraton, Nextgen ID Renew Partnership

Peraton , a national security and identity services provider, has announced the continuation and expansion of its partnership with NextgenID .

The company said Friday the strategic partnership is intended to boost its identity verification capabilities through NextgenID’s Supervised Remote Identity Proofing technology, also called Onsite Attended Enrollment. Peraton enhances its identity management portfolio providing customers in the federal, defense, healthcare and finance sectors with a safe and efficient way to verify identities by leveraging various government and commercial applications.

Benefits of Peraton-NextgenID Collaboration

The partnership enables the seamless integration of SRIP technology into Peraton’s current identity management framework. It also supports critical identity credentials such as Transportation Worker Identification Credential, Personal Identity Verification Interoperable and PIV-I Common Access Card.

In addition, the collaboration provides a clear upgrade path from Identity Assurance Level 2 to Level 3. Lastly, it fosters compatibility with mobile driver’s licenses and other identity verification methods.

“NextgenID’s compliance with NIST standards and its focus on addressing industry challenges through a secure and user-friendly experience strengthen our mission to deliver secure, flexible identity solutions,” said Amy Rall , president of citizen security and public services at Peraton. “By adopting advanced biometric software and hardware, we provide organizations with the most secure and convenient methods for user authentication.”