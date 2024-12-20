Peraton Secures DARPA Contract for Space Threat Detection

Peraton has been awarded a 22-month contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, to enhance threat-detecting capabilities in space .

Peraton Contract Scope

The company said Thursday the multi-million-dollar contract, awarded through the Space-domain Wide Area Tracking and Characterization, or Space-WATCH, program, requires the development of an “as-a-service” model that encourages data acquisition from non-government sensors. The collected data will be used to create an operational picture of Low Earth Orbit, or LEO.

Peraton will process large volumes of high-velocity data originating from large commercial proliferated constellations. The company will also assess the data by utilizing data fusion, pattern of life analysis and novel algorithm designs. These critical capabilities, to be provided during the Technical Area 2 phase, will enable end users to quickly gather accurate and actionable information.

What Is the Space-WATCH Program?

Space-WATCH is a program aimed at providing real-time persistent tracking of all objects in LEO to detect anomalies and unexpected events. It utilizes commercial satellites equipped with in-situ sensors to monitor LEO and quickly inform operators on the ground of these anomalies. This enables timely and proper responses to these potential threats.