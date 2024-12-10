Peraton to Operate, Enhance Medicare Systems Under CMS Contract

Peraton has secured a recompete contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Office of Information Technology to operate and maintain as well as modernize Medicare enrollment and billing systems .

The company said Monday it will support the Medicare beneficiary and enrollment databases and premium billing support platform to strengthen digital infrastructure, enhance resource management, monitor public health trends and support government policies promoting population welfare.

Tarik Reyes , president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, said that the Medicare enrollment and billing “systems ensure that vital services are delivered seamlessly, the needs of citizens are met quickly, and critical decisions are driven by real-time data.”

“The integrity and efficiency of these systems directly impact the quality of care received across the nation. Our team’s commitment to excellence ensures that we can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing healthcare landscape,” Reyes added.