Parsons & Industry Partners Demo Threat Emulator

Parsons , in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi, the Mississippi Air National Guard and SeaTrac Systems, has showcased the capabilities of its Threat Representative Environment emulator , designed to replicate threats during real military missions.

The company said Monday that the TReX emulator was integrated into a SeaTrac SP-48 unmanned surface vehicle and deployed to target airborne systems and communicate with a command center using commercial and non-commercial communication channels.

Mike Kushin , president of defense and intelligence at Parsons, said, “Employing the TReX threat emulator aboard an uncrewed maritime platform optimizes training efficacy and is a cost-effective approach for executing comprehensive training exercises.”

Kushin added that the emulator “reduces logistical, and personnel costs associated with manned missions while facilitating a high-fidelity simulation environment—ultimately elevating the United States Air Force’s operational readiness.”

TReX employs advanced algorithms and real-time data to generate dynamic and realistic scenarios to help operators in assessing threats.