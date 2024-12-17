Parsons & Industry Partners Demo Threat Emulator

Parsons, in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi, the Mississippi Air National Guard and SeaTrac Systems, has showcased the capabilities of its Threat Representative Environment emulator, designed to replicate threats during real military missions.
The company said Monday that the TReX emulator was integrated into a SeaTrac SP-48 unmanned surface vehicle and deployed to target airborne systems and communicate with a command center using commercial and non-commercial communication channels.
Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons, said, “Employing the TReX threat emulator aboard an uncrewed maritime platform optimizes training efficacy and is a cost-effective approach for executing comprehensive training exercises.”
Kushin added that the emulator “reduces logistical, and personnel costs associated with manned missions while facilitating a high-fidelity simulation environment—ultimately elevating the United States Air Force’s operational readiness.”
TReX employs advanced algorithms and real-time data to generate dynamic and realistic scenarios to help operators in assessing threats.