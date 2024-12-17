in News, Technology

Parsons & Industry Partners Demo Threat Emulator

Mike Kushin / LinkedIn
Parsons & Industry Partners Demo Threat Emulator - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Parsons, in partnership with the University of Southern Mississippi, the Mississippi Air National Guard and SeaTrac Systems, has showcased the capabilities of its Threat Representative Environment emulator, designed to replicate threats during real military missions.

The company said Monday that the TReX emulator was integrated into a SeaTrac SP-48 unmanned surface vehicle and deployed to target airborne systems and communicate with a command center using commercial and non-commercial communication channels.

Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons, said, “Employing the TReX threat emulator aboard an uncrewed maritime platform optimizes training efficacy and is a cost-effective approach for executing comprehensive training exercises.”

Kushin added that the emulator “reduces logistical, and personnel costs associated with manned missions while facilitating a high-fidelity simulation environment—ultimately elevating the United States Air Force’s operational readiness.”

TReX employs advanced algorithms and real-time data to generate dynamic and realistic scenarios to help operators in assessing threats.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

New Lockheed Martin Subsidiary to Offer Machine Learning Tools to Defense Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
New Lockheed Martin Subsidiary to Offer Machine Learning Tools to Defense Customers
BigBear.ai, Proof Labs to Develop Cybersecurity System for DAF On-Orbit Assets - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BigBear.ai, Proof Labs to Develop Cybersecurity System for DAF On-Orbit Assets