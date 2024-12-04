Parsons & Globalstar Partner for Satcom Development Initiative

Parsons and telecommunications company Globalstar are partnering to strengthen satellite communication resilience for the public, government and defense sectors.

Under the partnership , Globalstar’s LEO satellite constellation will be used to showcase Parsons’ software-defined satellite communication service, Parsons said Tuesday.

The demonstration enables mission-critical services in radio frequency-congested environments. Following the successful initiation of a proof of concept earlier this year, the project is now progressing through the necessary stages toward commercial deployment.

Mike Kushin , president of defense and intelligence at Parsons, said, “This successful demonstration is a significant step forward in how we can use satellite infrastructure to support mission-critical needs across various industries.”

“By leveraging Globalstar’s advanced satellite technology, we are optimizing the Parsons capability solution to provide communications connectivity, especially in areas where radio frequency congestion poses challenges.”