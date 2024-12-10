Parry Labs, Concurrent to Provide Defense Customers With Advanced Tech

Parry Labs and Concurrent are collaborating to provide defense customers with advanced capabilities that meet the modern battlespace’s emerging requirements.

Under the collaborative effort, the companies will combine their expertise to deliver integrated modular systems for Army, Air Force and Navy clients, Parry Labs said Monday.

Mission-Critical Defense Capabilities

The systems will be designed to work with the military services’ unique standards to ensure interoperability and accelerate the deployment of mission-critical capabilities. The upcoming defense tools are envisioned to comply with the Army’s C4ISR/EW modular open suite of standards, the Air Force’s sensor open systems architecture and the Navy’s hardware open systems technologies.

Modular Open Systems Approach

Parry Labs CEO John Parkes noted that the partnership will pair his organization’s software and VPX computing technology with Concurrent’s VPX board and systems to quickly provide defense systems that satisfy the specific requirements of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy. “Our collaboration exemplifies how a modular open systems approach enables rapid innovation,” he added.

The project intends to equip customers with customizable and interoperable defense systems designed for operational resilience and adaptability. Parry Labs and Concurrent aim to deliver new tech in shorter timeframes to ensure that warfighters can counter evolving challenges.