Palo Alto Networks’ Cybersecurity Tools Attain FedRAMP High Certification

The cybersecurity platforms of Palo Alto Networks for cloud, security and network operations have been certified for use at the high-impact level under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The platforms integrate diverse security tools harnessing artificial intelligence and automation, offering customers operational efficiencies as well as cyberthreat protection, Palo Alto Networks said.

Palo Alto’s network security tools that received FedRAMP High certification include Prisma Access, Strata Cloud Manager, SaaS Security and WildFire. The authorization on the security operations platform covers the company’s Cortex product line powered by Palo Alto Networks’ Precision AI.

The third company platform offering that earned certification, Code to Cloud and its Prisma Cloud tool, is the only FedRAMP-High-certified cloud-native application platform fully securing processes from cloud to code in any cloud environment, Palo Alto Networks said. The setup helps deter cloud-first attacks, with its rapid risk prioritization and counter-action at a much lower cost, the company added.

According to Eric Trexler, Palo Alto Networks senior vice president for U.S. public sector, the company has “long championed” FedRAMP’s testing and vetting to establish high protection standards for the government, and it will continue to work with the program to further grow the platforms and products available with High certification. “This authorization is validation of Palo Alto Networks platform approach and the ability to ingest and correlate data from an integrated approach and provide comprehensive security across platforms of products,” he added.