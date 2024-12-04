Palantir Receives FedRAMP High Baseline Status for Cloud Services

Palantir Technologies has secured high baseline authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its two cloud-hosted offerings.

The company said Tuesday the designation enables U.S. government agencies to handle the most sensitive unclassified workloads through the Palantir Federal Cloud Service and PFCS – Supporting Services.

The accreditation extends across Palantir’s entire product suite, including AIP, Apollo, Foundry, Gotham, FedStart and Mission Manager.

Palantir noted that the high authorization builds on the company’s prior FedRAMP Moderate and Department of Defense Impact Level 5 and 6 authorizations.