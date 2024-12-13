Orion Books NOAA Contract for AI-Driven Data Processing

Orion Space Solutions , an Arcfield subsidiary, has secured a contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, to provide services for its Advanced Access Methods for Earth Observations Digital Twin , or EO-DT, program.

Arcfield said Thursday Orion will assess how NOAA can enhance access to large-scale data gathered by the agency from multiple satellite sources.

Orion Scope of Work

Under the two-year contract, Orion will utilize artificial intelligence and digital technologies such as natural language processing and large language models to enhance data processing, emphasizing the intersections of satellite digital twins, space weather and space domain awareness. The program will build upon existing Orion research to ensure credible information is derived from these tools. Orion will start the project this month and conduct the work in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Orion, as one of the recipients of the NOAA EO-DT Joint Ventures Program Broad Agency Announcement awards, developed a digital twin platform intended for processing, analyzing and visualizing Earth observations. The platform integrates space, atmosphere, land and sea observations into a single location using cloud computing, allowing users to simulate and understand existing, future and hypothetical scenarios.

What Is NOAA’s Advanced Access Methods for EO-DT program?

NOAA’s Advanced Access Methods for EO-DT program is an initiative aimed at enhancing data management and dissemination using digital twins of Earth. It prioritizes open science and FAIR data principles and adheres to interoperability standards to cater to its user base.