NPS, NVIDIA to Enhance AI-Powered Education & Research

The Naval Postgraduate School has partnered with NVIDIA to develop artificial intelligence and simulation technologies aimed at enhancing education and research.

NPS said Tuesday the collaboration was announced during a ceremony held last month at NVIDIA’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Ann Rondeau, president of NPS, and NVIDIA Vice President of External Affairs Ned Finkle formalized the partnership after signing a new cooperative research and development agreement, or CRADA.

Naval Postgraduate School-NVIDIA Partnership

The partnership will focus on integrating AI and industry technology into the education of NPS students to develop their talent, leadership abilities and problem-solving skills.

Through the AI Technology Center Program, NPS and NVIDIA will work together on research, educational efforts and industry talks. Their first project together is to develop a simulation tool for mission planning focused on Non-Physics Modeling and Scenario Generation.

According to Kaitie Penry , director of emerging technology and innovation at NPS, the collaboration intends to leverage AI, machine learning and the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to drive innovation and enhance capability for the Department of the Navy.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, said, “I’m excited about the work the Naval Innovation Center at Naval Postgraduate School will do to leverage and accelerate AI-enabled outcomes from research projects like this with our industry partners.”