Northrop Activates Space Force EPS-R Payloads on Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission

Northrop Grumman has completed activation of the Space Systems Command’s two Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization, or EPS-R, payloads hosted aboard two satellites for Space Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission, or ASBM.

The company said Tuesday the two GEOStar-3 satellites – ASBM 1 and 2 — launched in August aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

What Is EPS-R?

The EPS-R payloads on the mission are designed to deliver military satellite communications capability to U.S. and allied forces in the Northern Polar region.

EPS-R will strengthen the capability of existing EPS payloads and extend the mission until the next-generation military satcom platforms become available by the mid-2030s.

“Thanks to a bold vision from our customers — and enabled by Northrop Grumman’s end-to-end capabilities, deep mission understanding and unmatched MILSATCOM legacy — our service members and allies can now count on reliable, secure communications in this strategically important region while next-generation systems are developed,” said Blake Bullock, vice president of military space systems at Northrop.

The Northrop-led Control and Planning Segment ground system operates the EPS-R payloads.

Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission

ASBM is a partnership of the U.S. Space Force and Space Norway designed to expand broadband coverage to the Arctic region.

The two ASBM satellites host a commercial payload for Viasat, military payloads for the Norwegian defense ministry and a radiation monitor for the European Commission.

Northrop provided the two spacecraft, two Norway-based Satellite Control Ground Systems, payload development, testing, integration, launch and early mission operations support for Space Norway.