New Lockheed Martin Subsidiary to Offer Machine Learning Tools to Defense Customers

Lockheed Martin has established Astris AI, its new subsidiary that will provide machine learning operations, or MLOps, software capability to the U.S. defense industrial sector. Donna O’Donnell, Astris AI chief revenue officer, will head the subsidiary as it offers artificial intelligence tools across defense customers, including commercial companies, Lockheed Martin said Monday.

O’Donnell expressed confidence in Astris AI’s capability to provide AI/MLOps tools across industries. “By combining Lockheed Martin’s expertise with Astris AI’s agile approach, we’re enabling organizations to navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving technology landscape with high assurance AI solutions that deliver secure and reliable interactions, compliance and responsible decision-making,” said O’Donnell.

Lockheed AI Factory as Cornerstone

As its foundational tools, Astris AI will tap the MLOps and generative AI platforms at the Lockheed Martin AI Factory designed and certified for security in strictly regulated operations. The platforms’ open, modular architecture offers potential technology and cost benefits, with the setup’s flexibility and adaptability to technological evolution, Lockheed said.

In addition to these tools, Astris AI will offer consultative engineering services, including AI strategy development, training, implementation and sustainment. The Lockheed Martin AI Center’s team will support the subsidiary’s AI tools development and client servicing.

Astris AI was organized as part of the Evolve unit that Lockheed launched in October 2022 to form partnerships in the defense and space industries.