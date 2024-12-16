Rolls-Royce to Advance B-52J’s Engine Development to Altitude Testing

Rolls-Royce expects to start altitude testing in February 2025 for the F130 engine after completing its critical design review, or CDR, as the new platform of the U.S. Air Force’s upgraded Boeing B-52J Stratofortress bomber. The CDR completion advances the engine program toward final development and production, Rolls-Royce said Friday.

Candice Bineyard, Rolls-Royce director of early life cycle and naval programs, called the concluded CDR a “milestone” in the company’s collaboration with the Air Force and Boeing. “We’re excited to start the production work to deliver this incredible and highly reliable engine for the B-52J,” she said.

Indy Facilities Lined Up for Engine Production

Rolls-Royce will conduct the scheduled February altitude test at the USAF Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The CDR followed the F130’s first phase of sea-level tests in the company’s Indianapolis facilities that deployed Test Cell 114 to run the initial software release for the engine. The test cell had a recent revamp under Rolls-Royce’s $1 billion modernization of the Indianapolis facilities where the F130 engines will be produced and tested.

Rolls-Royce has also completed rapid twin pod tests for the engine at NASA Stennis Space Center, the first such exercise for the B-52’s dual-pod engine configuration. The test supported Rolls-Royce’s analyses on risk elimination of the F130 integration onto the B-52J.

The company won in September 2021 the USAF contract for the B52 engine replacement valued a potential $2.6 billion over 17 years.