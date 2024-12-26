Navy Names 87 Contractors Under Potential $2.9B Global Logistics IDIQ

"Emblem of the United States Navy", by the United States Navy, Licensed under CC0

The U.S. Navy has named Amentum, KBR, V2X and 84 other companies as awardees under a potential $2.85 billion firm-fixed-price contract to provide logistics services to support military operations around the world. The Department of Defense said work on the multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will run concurrently over the next five to 10 years.

Global Military Logistics Support

Under the IDIQ, the contractors will work with geographic combatant commands, coalition partners and federal agencies to support all six phases of the continuum of military operations. Services to be provided include Defense Support of Civil Authorities support, sustainment, theater distribution and theater opening, which encompasses reception, staging, onward movement and integration.

The contract identifies 26 geographic regions where work will be performed such as North, Central and South America; Eastern and Western Europe; Western, Mainland and Southeast Asia; Pacific Islands; and U.S. Pacific and Atlantic Ocean Outlying Territories.

The requirement was competitively procured with 96 offers received. The acquisition also includes small business set-asides for tasks that will be provided in geographic regions within the United States and outlying territories.

The Naval Supply Systems Command Headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, serves as the contracting activity.