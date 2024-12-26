NAVAIR Issues RFI for PMA-281 Hardware & Software

The Naval Air Systems Command Procurement Group has issued a request for information for the possible procurement of support services for the Program Manager Strike Planning and Execution Systems hardware and software, or PMA-281 HW and SW.

PMA-281 Hardware and Software Contract Scope

According to the notice posted on SAM.gov, the follow-on multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the purchase of products, supplies and incidental services supporting the development, integration, deployment and sustainment efforts of PMA-281 HW and SW. It also includes modifications and operations of hardware and software products supporting PMA-281 domestic and foreign military sales programs.

The PMA-281 portfolio is comprised of multiple ACAT-II and ACAT-III acquisition programs. The contract deliverables for these programs can include feasibility studies, HW & SW designs, analyses, technical documentation, development, fabrication, code delivery and deficiency correction. It may also involve engineering change proposals to existing products, training documentation and products, help desk support and operations and sustainment support.

Interested businesses may send their responses by Jan. 2, 2025.

Original Multiple-Award IDIQ

The original five-year, $497.5 million contract was awarded in 2020. The 12 companies that won spots are: