in Acquisition & Procurement, DOD, News

NAVAIR Issues RFI for PMA-281 Hardware & Software

https://www.navair.navy.mil/
NAVAIR Issues RFI for PMA-281 Hardware & Software - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Naval Air Systems Command Procurement Group has issued a request for information for the possible procurement of support services for the Program Manager Strike Planning and Execution Systems hardware and software, or PMA-281 HW and SW.

PMA-281 Hardware and Software Contract Scope

According to the notice posted on SAM.gov, the follow-on multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the purchase of products, supplies and incidental services supporting the development, integration, deployment and sustainment efforts of PMA-281 HW and SW. It also includes modifications and operations of hardware and software products supporting PMA-281 domestic and foreign military sales programs.

The PMA-281 portfolio is comprised of multiple ACAT-II and ACAT-III acquisition programs. The contract deliverables for these programs can include feasibility studies, HW & SW designs, analyses, technical documentation, development, fabrication, code delivery and deficiency correction. It may also involve engineering change proposals to existing products, training documentation and products, help desk support and operations and sustainment support.

Interested businesses may send their responses by Jan. 2, 2025.

Original Multiple-Award IDIQ

The original five-year, $497.5 million contract was awarded in 2020. The 12 companies that won spots are:

  • American Electronic Warfare Associates
  • BAE Systems Information Solutions
  • DCS Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Peraton
  • Raytheon
  • Gnostech
  • Long Wave
  • Monterey Technologies
  • Solute
  • Tyonek Engineering & Agile Manufacturing
  • YKJV
ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

BAE Systems Receives $68M Army Contract for Additional CATV Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Systems Receives $68M Army Contract for Additional CATV Production
HawkEye 360 Contacts Cluster 11 Satellites After Saturday Launch - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HawkEye 360 Contacts Cluster 11 Satellites After Saturday Launch