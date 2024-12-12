N-able Acquires Cybersecurity Firm Adlumin

Software company N-able has acquired Adlumin, enabling it to incorporate the latter’s cloud-native extended detection and response, or XDR, and managed detection and response, or MDR, capabilities into its portfolio of security, unified endpoint management and data protection platforms.

“Our customers have been telling us for some time that cloud-native XDR and MDR solutions are mission-critical to their ability to fully secure their customers and users—which solidified our decision to partner with, and now, acquire Adlumin,” John Pagliuca, president and CEO of N-able, said in a statement published Nov. 20.

“Their security operations platform fits perfectly within our Ecoverse vision for unifying security and unified endpoint management into a single platform, allowing us to build upon the success we’ve already achieved together,” Pagliuca added.

N-able’s Ecoverse is an open ecosystem designed to enable IT professionals to seamlessly integrate disparate tools and manage digital assets while driving modernization and innovation, improving cybersecurity and advancing data protection.

“The acquisition of Adlumin by N-able marks a significant milestone not only for our team but for the entire cybersecurity landscape,” said Adlumin CEO Robert Johnston.

“Together, we’re poised to redefine how businesses safeguard their networks, bringing unparalleled innovation, automation, and expertise to our partners and customers worldwide. This partnership amplifies our mission to empower organizations with seamless security operations and comprehensive threat detection,” added Johnston.

Transaction Details

N-able expects the acquisition to be accretive to cash flow by the fourth quarter of 2025.

The deal consists of a cash payment of approximately $100 million and 1,570,762 shares of N-able’s common stock issued at the transaction’s closing.

The transaction also includes $120 million in cash installments and up to $30 million in potential cash earnout payments payable in 2025 and 2026 depending on the achievement of certain performance metrics against defined targets.

DLA Piper served as N-able’s legal adviser in the transaction.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as Adlumin’s financial adviser, while Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo advised the cybersecurity firm on the deal’s legal aspects.