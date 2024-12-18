MuleSoft’s David Egts on Artificial Intelligence Agents

David Egts, field chief technology officer for the public sector at MuleSoft, believes that artificial intelligence agents can revolutionize business process but only if they are seamlessly integrated into an organization’s existing systems and data sources.

What Are AI Agents?

Egts made this prediction in an article published Tuesday on the MuleSoft Blog, where he explained that, whereas generative AI requires activation by and intervention from humans, agentic AI does not, hence its potential business benefits. The MuleSoft executive went on to note that agentic AI can, in fact, activate GenAI and figure out and implement succeeding steps.

How Can Organizations Maximize AI Agent Benefits?

Without integration, however, organizations would not be able to get the maximum business value out of AI agents. To address this, Egts proposed that organizations refrain from treating AI agents as standalone solutions. Rather, they should be seen as an integral part of one’s IT infrastructure.

The field CTO also recommended that organizations invest in tools and technologies that make it possible for AI agents to communicate and exchange data with existing systems. Finally, organizations should work to break down data silos, thereby making data accessible to AI agents across various functions and departments.