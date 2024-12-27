Microsoft Secures $70M JWCC Contract From Army

Microsoft has secured a firm-fixed-price contract valued at $69.5 million from the U.S. Army for the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability , or JWCC.

Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Contract

The Department of Defense said the project will run through Oct. 19, 2028, while work sites and fund allocations will be determined once the orders are placed. The Army Contracting Command in Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, serves as the contracting activity. Bids for the project were received through the internet with only the Redmond, Washington-based company sending in their proposal.

The multi-vendor JWCC contract vehicle, launched in 2021, is meant to provide the DOD access to enterprise-wide cloud capabilities and services from commercial cloud service providers. It replaced the single-award Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud program.

The JWCC covers various services including advanced data analytics, tactical edge devices, centralized management and distributed control, fortified security, elastic computing, storage and network infrastructure and other capabilities.